PH fuel price update: Diesel up by P1.05/L, gas by P0.20/L this week

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will go up by P0.20 per liter for the week of June 27 to July 3, 2023. Diesel prices will have a larger price increase of P1.05 per liter. Kerosene prices will go up by an even larger amount of P1.20 per liter.

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

What does that do in terms of net fuel price changes for the year? Once these adjustments take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by (P6.35/L + increase) since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, diesel prices will have seen a net decrease of (P4.05/L minus increase) since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for this month are linked below.

As always, it’s important to note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: June 27 to July 3, 2023

This month in fuel prices: