Report: Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers from US, UK market listings

Have you ever found seatbelt reminder alarms annoying? Yes? Well, have you ever stopped to think that, you know, maybe it would never be an issue if you always wear your seatbelt whenever you drive out?

Anyway, going the easy and obviously safe route doesn’t seem to be an option for some people, as they’d rather hit the road without their seatbelts strapped on. Over the years, these kinds of people have come up with a borderline stupid solution to those constant beeps their cars make: seatbelt alarm stoppers.

These are basically metal clips that will slot into any standard buckle socket, effectively blocking seatbelt alarms. Real clever, right? Of course, they’re also clearly unsafe. That is why Amazon is now looking to remove these items from its market listings in both the US and the UK. This was just confirmed in a recent report by Reuters.

“We are in the process of removing the products in question that may have missed our controls,” said a company spokesperson.

PHOTO BY Joyson Safety Systems

This move from Amazon reportedly comes after the industry giant recently did the same thing in India. Here’s hoping more companies in various countries follow suit, and that we’ll eventually see the end of these seatbelt alarm blockers in the Philippines as well.

Now, every time you get annoyed with your car’s seatbelt alarm, remind yourself of the reason automotive manufacturers equip their cars with this feature in the first place: to keep customers like us safe.

Know of anyone who uses devices like these? Try showing them this recent development.

