SsangYong PH’s new service lets owners trade in their current ride for a brand-new one

One reason some families stick with a single car brand? It’s simply easier to upgrade within a product ecosystem you’re satisfied with than it is to try out something new. Why mix things up when you’re already familiar with your current manufacturer’s dealerships, servicing, and the overall gist of owning one of its cars?

SsangYong Philippines knows this and, as such, is offering a new customer incentive program called SsangYong Lifestyle Elite. Under it, owners of SsangYong vehicles will be able to trade up to a brand-new unit any time within the next five years.

You can’t just trade in an ill-maintained rust bucket, though. SsangYong Philippines will determine a unit’s value based on its age, mileage, compliance with its maintenance schedule, and, of course, its overall condition.

“We believe customer-centric programs such as our SsangYong Lifestyle Elite can ultimately benefit our customers by completing their ownership journey as their cars transition from brand new to quality-assured vehicles in the future,” SsangYong Philippines president Japheth Castillo said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

“The peace of mind in driving and maintaining one’s vehicle should also extend to the time a new car will be needed in the household.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY SsangYong Philippines

To help sweeten the pot, the company is also throwing in a free CYKEL e-bike for customers who purchase a SsangYong vehicle under the SsangYong Lifestyle Elite program, too. Also included in the program is a membership card, a 20% discount on SsangYong parts not included in the company’s free service package, and a 20% discount on mobile servicing.

Continue reading below ↓

Right now, the program is only available at SsangYong Santa Rosa. Would you like to see other brands come up with similar programs of their own?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.