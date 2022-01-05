Subaru PH is offering up to P210k off on the Forester, XV; P100k off on the Evoltis

It’ll be a busy 12 months ahead for Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP), as it will be launching three new Subaru models throughout 2022. To start off its activities this year, the company is rolling out a new promo.

For the entire month of January, MIP is offering low downpayment deals, low monthly plans, and outright cash discounts on the new Evoltis, as well as on select variants of the XV and the Forester.

As much as P210,000 in discounts can be had on the XV and Forester, and up to P100,000 on the Evoltis—the latter can also be availed through a zero-interest plan with a 40% downpayment on a 12-month term.

If you’re in the market for a brand-new crossover or SUV this year, then you might want to check MIP’s new promo out. You can read more details below.

As low as P20,710 per month As low as P269,000 downpayment Up to P210,000 in outright cash discounts

As low as P21,036 per month As low as P275,000 downpayment Up to P210,000 in outright cash discounts Combination of P130,000 outright cash discount, GT Lite Kit, and P40,000 worth of service vouchers

Subaru Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight CVT – P2,068,000

As low as P23,050 per month Up to P110,000 in outright cash discounts

Subaru Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Edition CVT – P2,170,000

P30,000 outright cash discount

Zero interest for 12 months at 40% downpayment Up to P100,000 in outright cash discounts

