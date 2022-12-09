Subaru PH is offering the XV and Forester with discounts and freebies this month

Motor Image Pilipinas, Subaru’s official local distributor, is giving the local market a good reason to consider the XV and Forester this month.

MIP has announced that select variants of both models will be available with exclusive discounts and freebies until the end of December 2022.

The more attractive of the two deals is arguably the Subaru XV. The crossover’s 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT variant, which costs P1,908,000, is currently available with a massive P240,000 cash discount. Also included in the package is a free tire repair kit.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

We hope the all-new Toyota Vios is offered with Modellista parts in PH

LTO: No need to present OR to law enforcement if you have valid driver's license

Meanwhile, the Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT has a P40,000 cash discount attached to it. Like the XV, it includes a free tire repair kit, but MIP is sweetening this deal further by throwing in a Blaupunkt front- and rear-facing camera with a recorder, too. This vehicle has an SRP of P2,168,000.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lastly, MIP says that it will donate P1,000 to the Rehoboth Sampaloc Ministries Children’s Foundation for every Subaru XV sold this month.

Again, all of these offers are only available until December 31, 2022. Does starting 2023 behind the wheel of a brand-new Subie sound good to you? Which model would you rather pull the trigger on?

See Also