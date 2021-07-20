Suzuki is the third best-selling car brand in PH so far in 2021

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) now finds itself among the top three car manufacturers in the country following a strong showing in the first half of 2021.

A total of 9,987 Suzuki units were sold in the first half of the year, placing the carmaker in third place among all brands in the country. The company’s best-selling vehicle so far this year, though, might come as a bit of a surprise to some.

In third for Suzuki is the humble Dzire subcompact sedan, which accounted for 18.4% of units sold. Next up is the Ertiga seven-seat MPV, with an impressive 19.6% of sales. And finally, the Carry takes first place in the Japanese manufacturer’s local lineup with 19.9% of its total sales.

In a statement, vice president and general manager for Suzuki Automobile Keiichi Suzuki said that the brand’s H1 performance this year is a testament to SPH’s commitment to expanding its reach, saying: “SPH shall continue in its pursuit of finding avenues to provide Filipinos with the best quality driving experience that only Suzuki can provide.”

SPH says customers should expect more of the same moving into the second half of 2021. Considering everything that’s been going on lately, we’d consider this a win in our book.

Who’d have thought the Carry would narrowly beat out the Ertiga, though? Let us know what you think of these sales figures in the comments.

