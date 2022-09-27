Suzuki is serious about building flying cars

About two years ago, Japanese company SkyDrive successfully conducted a test flight of its aircraft, or what the industry calls an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. A lot has happened with the company since, as it even inked a partnership with no less than automotive giant Suzuki.

Now, Suzuki is looking to take that partnership further, as it has announced new investments in SkyDrive. With this, the two companies will begin working with other investing entities and “aim toward social implementation of a new mobility” of flying cars.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: How to contest MMDA apprehensions online

A new Cavite-Batangas Expressway is in the works

PHOTO BY SkyDrive

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Suzuki will focus on developing weight-reduction technologies based on the Sho, Sho, Kei, Tan, Bi policy which translates to ‘Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Neater.’ Suzuki will also work on electrification, mass-production technologies, and business development in markets such as India.

The automaker realizes the increasing demand for personal transportation in urban areas, which is why it is venturing into the air mobility business. Suzuki aims to provide mobility “from the sea to the mountains through marine, motorcycle, and automobile businesses.”

Does this mean we’ll be seeing a flying Jimny in the future? Don’t count on it.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.