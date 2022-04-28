Report: Tesla value dips by $126 billion following Elon Musk Twitter acquisition

Twitter isn’t the only giant Elon Musk needs to worry about now that his acquisition of the social media platform has been approved by the board—he still has Tesla to keep an eye on, too.

According to a report by Reuters, the electric car manufacturer lost $126 billion (P6 trillion) in value following Musk’s purchase of Twitter. This comes following investor concerns that Musk will sell Tesla shares to fund the Twitter deal.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SM City North EDSA’s indoor electric go-kart track will have its soft opening on May 1

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

So far, Musk has yet to disclose exactly where he’ll be sourcing the $21 billion (P1.93 trillion) in cash required for the $44 billion (P2.3 trillion) Twitter acquisition from. A 12.2% drop in Tesla stocks amounting to $21 billion did take place on Tuesday, though—which could be just a coincidence, considering the Nasdaq closed at its lowest level since 2020 on the same day.

Continue reading below ↓

Tesla’s recent stock troubles have impacted Twitter shares, too, with Reuters reporting that the platform’s recent 3.9% drop “reflects investor concern that the precipitous decline in Tesla's shares, from which Musk derives the majority of his $239 billion fortune, could lead the world's richest person to have second thoughts about the Twitter deal.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Elon Musk backing out? It doesn’t sound very likely if you ask us, considering his many business ventures. How do you think this situation will play out? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.