Toyota’s new Kinto Factory service will give your car upgrades as time goes by

You know how they say a car begins to depreciate as soon as it rolls out of the dealership? Well, in most cases, it’s kind of true—but what if we told you there are ways to slow down said depreciation?

Toyota, for example, has expanded its Kinto car subscription service in Japan to offer ‘Kinto Factory.’ Basically, this new option assists car owners by helping them keep their vehicles up to date.

The service will do this by upgrading the vehicle with relevant systems like advanced driver assistance and even electrification. This will keep Toyota cars “in the latest state,” helping them retain value as time passes.

The brand says the end goal of Kinto Factory is not to deliver brand-new cars to customers, but to “evolve” them throughout the ownership experience.

Aside from upgrading the vehicles, Kinto Factory will also offer to replace older car components and even personalize vehicles. The service will become available in Japan later this month.

It’s a promising concept that we hope to see rolled out in other markets in the future. Do you think something like the Kinto Factory subscription service can work in the Philippine setting? Chime in.

