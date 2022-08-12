Toyota is now a Philippine mobility solutions provider

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) equals the Vios, Fortuner, Innova, and a handful of other auto industry staples that have made local roads their home. Hence, TMP equals cars, right?



Not exactly.

A day ago, perhaps you’d have been correct. But earlier today, the Japanese car manufacturer inaugurated Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines (TMSPH), signaling a new initiative toward a wider spectrum of mobility options.

Through this new venture, the brand is aiming to become a “one-stop mobility solutions provider” for local businesses and communities. Essentially, this move means the company will begin offering car sharing or rental services, on-demand shuttle booking, and more fleet management capabilities.

TMSPH is the first venture of its kind among the Japanese brand’s Southeast Asian affiliates and is being labeled by the company as a “new mobility dojo.” In a speech, TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto said that this venture will play a key role in improving society as a whole.

“With TMP as the automotive leader, and TMSPH as the mobility solutions provider, we will surely be accelerating the fulfillment of our mission of creating mobility for all and producing happiness for all. With this new venture, the possibilities are endless,” the executive said.

“Personally, what I am most excited about is to see the positive impact TMSPH will bring to the people. We will know that we have succeeded when we see businesses prospering, communities and societies empowered, and individuals fully free and able to move, maximizing their time and potential through better mobility solutions and options. We believe that with better mobility, we will achieve a better quality of life for all,” he added.

A Toyota-run shuttle service? If anyone can keep something like this running efficiently, it has to be the Japanese. How would you like the company’s new venture to play out on the ground? Let us know in the comments.

Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

