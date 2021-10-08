Toyota’s 10/10 offers include a P17,090-per-month plan on the Fortuner 4x2 G AT

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is back with yet another sales promo this month. To those of you in the market for a brand-new vehicle, take note.

Through its 10/10 Amazing Toyota Deals promo, TMP is once again rolling out Pay Low and Pay Light plans as well as outright cash discounts on several of its models. Highlighting the list of offers is the P17,090-per-month plan on the Fortuner 4x2 G AT with a 50% down payment.

The same trim can also be had with a low P244,950 down payment or with a P45,000 discount for outright cash purchases. The Fortuner 4x2 G MT, meanwhile, comes with a P15,000 discount.

Other notable inclusions in the promo are the Pay Light offers on the Hilux 4x2 E MT (P12,306 per month), the Innova J MT (P12,586 per month), the Vios 1.3 J MT (P7,272 per month), and the Wigo 1.0 E MT (P5,970 per month). Select variants of these models as well as of the Avanza, the Rush, the Corolla Altis, and the Hiace are also available with Pay Low deals and cash discounts.

The promo only runs until October 10, 2021. All vehicles purchased during this period come with a free periodic maintenance service package of up to five years or 20,000km (whichever comes first). Select variants of the Vios also come with a five-year warranty, while various other models are bundled with a free one-year insurance package.

Do any of these deals sound good enough for you? You can check out the official promo website for more details.

