Toyota PH’s new Batangas facility streamlines handling and delivery of imported units

Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) Batangas hub, which was originally targeted for completion by the end of the year, has now officially been inaugurated.

Dubbed as TMP’s Batangas Vehicle Center (BVC), the new facility aims to bolster the carmaker’s importation activities in the country. The BVC is located just six kilometers away from the Batangas Port, and will contribute to faster receiving of imported vehicles, streamlining of vehicle handling, and ensuring the quality and on-time delivery of Toyota vehicles to dealers and customers.

Pre-delivery inspection and processing are also done within the facility, and this includes washing, standard accessory installation, inspection, and vehicle maintenance. The BVC can accommodate up to 600 units per day across two shifts.

The BVC also has a stockyard that can hold up to 4,500 units at a time. According to TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto, when combined with capabilities of the existing stockyard in Santa Rosa, Laguna, the company’s annual capacity will increase to over 160,000 units. The Santa Rosa facility, however, will now be dedicated to TMP’s completely knocked down models, the Vios and Innova.

There is also a dedicated loading and unloading area for car carriers, with 18 truck lanes in total (12 used for loading). The structure also has a weather-proof design, similar to the one in the Santa Rosa plant.

Other key features of the BVC include a sewage treatment plan, a material recovery facility for solid waste management, and a six-hectare land dedicated to greening and afforestation to improve biodiversity in the area. TMP also says that 26% of the land area is designated for sustainable practices, and that the use of solar energy and installation of rainwater harvesting and flood-control systems are in the pipeline.

“This Batangas Vehicle Center is our renewed commitment to better days ahead. This is part of our joint efforts with the government, business sector, and Filipino people to win the war against COVID-19 and build a better tomorrow, together,” said TMP chairman Alfred Ty.

