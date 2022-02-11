You can get a base Toyota Avanza for P7,592 a month* this February

Feel like you’ve missed out on Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) recent promos? The carmaker is back with more deals this month—read on if you’re looking to buy a brand-new vehicle soon.

Both Pay Light and Pay Low deals are being rolled out for February, as well as outright cash discounts on select models. Cash discounts on vehicles like the Vios, the Wigo, the Rush, and the Innova are up for grabs. Low monthly payment and low downpayment offers are also available with the Fortuner and the Hilux.

One of the most notable among the deals is the P7,592 monthly amortization on the Avanza 1.3 J MT. This can be had through TMP’s Pay Light plan, which entails a 50% downpayment to avail of the low monthly dues.

As with TMP’s previous promos, purchases of select models come with a free PMS package of up to 20,000km. The Select Vios variants are also available with an extended five-year warranty.

Interested in checking more of these deals out? You can head on over to the official promo website for more details.

