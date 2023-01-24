Toyota PH is supporting Gilas Pilipinas in this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup

Gilas Pilipinas is going to have one of the world’s largest car brands supporting it in this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has announced that it has partnered with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Gilas Pilipinas and will serve as a major sponsor in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Japanese car brand will be helping local teams out by organizing basketball clinics and coaches camps that hope to bring grassroots basketball programs up to the next level. In a statement, TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto said that the manufacturer hopes to inspire young Filipinos to reach their full potential.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Yes, a Suzuki Jimny pickup is under consideration

PH fuel price update: Gas to shoot up by P2.80/L, diesel by P2.25/L this week

“This is the spirit of our start your impossible global sports campaign. With this partnership with FIBA through SBP, and the unity basketball brings to Filipinos, we are always moving closer to our goal of producing happiness for all,” the executive said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Philippines is co-hosting the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup with Japan and Indonesia. Our country will be hosting most of the games from August 25 to September 10, including the final rounds and championship games.

So, are you planning to watch any of this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup? Let us know your expectations for Gilas Pilipinas in the comments section.

See Also