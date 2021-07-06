You can get a brand-new Toyota Corolla Altis for as low as P10,141 a month this July

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is back with yet another promo this month. Frankly, at this point, we would’ve been surprised if it wasn’t, but we digress.

This July, TMP is rolling out more of its discounts and flexible payment plans through its Ready for Any Season promo. Highlighting this month’s deals are the Pay Low and Pay Light options on the Corolla Altis and Innova.

The Corolla Altis 1.6 E MT can be had for just P10,141 per month with a 50% down payment on a 60-month term, while the 1.6 V CVT with an all-in low DP of P177,750. The latter comes with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for the first three years, and waived chattel mortgage fees. A P50,000 discount is also available on the V HV and V CVT variants, while a P30,000 discount on the G and E MT variants.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

The Innova, meanwhile, can be had with a P192,750 DP for the 2.8 E Diesel MT variant. The 2.8 J Diesel MT variant can then be had for as low as P12,372 per month. For outright cash payments, TMP is also offering P10,000 of on the V and G variants, P45,000 off on the E AT, and P20,000 off on the E MT and J.

In addition to these, TMP is also still offering the Supra for as low as P41,584 per month. It can also still be had with 0% interest on a 10% DP, 24-month or a 50% DP, 60-month term.

Toyota’s free PMS package of up to 20,000km is also still available this month for the Vios, Corolla Altis, Rush, Innova, Fortuner, Hilux, and Hiace. Availability, however, depends on the variant. Lastly, the five-year warranty on brand-new Vios units (G, E, and XLE variants) is also still on the table.

What do you think of TMP’s latest offerings? On top of what we’ve mentioned, there are also deals available on the likes of the Vios, Avanza, Wigo, and Fortuner, too. You can head on over to the official promo website for more details.

