Toyota PH bags Philippine Quality Award for Performance Excellence

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has added yet another entry to its growing list of accolades. The government, through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), has just presented TMP with the 2019 Philippine Quality Award (PQA) for Performance Excellence.

The company has attained PQA Level 4, which is the highest level of national recognition for exemplary organizational performance in Total Quality Management. TMP becomes the first automotive manufacturing company in the country and only the second Philippine organization in the PQA’s 22-year history to reach this achievement.

The award was presented by President Rodrigo Duterte, DTI secretary Ramon Lopez, and DTI Competitiveness Bureau director Lilian Salonga during the 2019-2020 PQA Conferment Ceremony.

“I am with you in honoring public and private sector organizations who have embodied excellence in their pursuits,” said Duterte. “I call on all the awardees to continue your work that redounds to the benefit of our people.”

“TMP is honored to receive such high distinction in the PQA history, as well as to share TMP’s best practices that can serve as a benchmark for other Philippine industries,” said TMP chairman Alfred Ty.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

TMP attributes its success to its strong commitment to quality and excellence as well as to its customers’ trust over the years.

“The PQA award further inspires us to continue to improve and ultimately help our business become more sustainable, especially with new ventures that we are taking on,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto. “The PQA’s focus on customer-centricity reminds us to be much interlinked with the rapidly changing market, especially as we develop a total mobility solution that will be an enabler of inclusive growth for more stakeholders.”

“We are also thankful to the DTI-Competitiveness Bureau for its motivation to companies, regardless of size or sector, to uphold quality and contribute to national competitiveness,” said TMP vice chairman Dr. David Go. “With the strong and continued support from the Government, we believe local manufacturers like TMP can develop the capability to compete in the global arena and drive economic growth.”

The PQA is a national award program that recognizes the achievements of organizations from various industries. It was institutionalized in 2001 by Republic Act No. 9013, also known as the Philippine Quality Award Act.

