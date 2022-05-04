Toyota PH announces service campaign for select RAV4 HEV, Lexus NX HEV units

Have any of you pulled the trigger yet on a brand-new hybrid RAV4? If you’re one of the first buyers here in our market, take note: Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has initiated a Special Service Campaign (SSC) for select units.

The campaign covers the reprogramming of the affected vehicles’ brake actuator ECUs. Select hybrid Lexus NX units are also included in the SSC.

In total, there are 132 sold vehicles affected by the campaign. The 92 RAV4 Hybrids covered are those manufactured from between December 1, 2021 and April 1, 2022. As for the 40 NX HEV units, those are the ones built from November 17, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The SSC was announced through a letter to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). You can read more details, as well as the official advisory from TMP, through this link. For those of you wondering if your vehicles might be affected by the campaign, you can check out Toyota’s official SSC website and verify by inputting your car’s VIN (vehicle identification number).

