Report: Truck driver shortage threatens to further worsen global chip supply issue

The ongoing global computer chip shortage isn’t just a matter of producing the chips themselves. Many factors come into play, including how exactly these chips can be moved around despite restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent report by CNN, a truck driver shortage in the United Kingdom is threatening to wreak havoc on the global supply chain.

The news outlet says that a new Moody’s Analytics report is highlighting the truck driver shortage in the UK as the “weakest link” in an industry that’s struggling to move goods. Apparently, the issue is causing congestion at UK ports, and the company is warning of “dark clouds ahead.”

Other factors Moody’s states is contributing to the crisis include border controls and other mobility restrictions, the availability of global vaccine passes, and demand. The company calls all of these a “perfect storm where global production will be hampered because deliveries are not made in time.”

“As the global economic recovery continues to gather steam, what is increasingly apparent is how it will be stymied by supply-chain disruptions that are now showing up at every corner,” part of the Moody’s report reads.

So yeah, it doesn’t look like we’ll have a steady supply of chips for cars or even PlayStation 5 consoles any time soon. Has the global chip crisis had any effect on you as a consumer? Let us know in the comments.

