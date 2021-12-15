Volkswagen PH is offering big cash discounts on the Santana and T-Cross until December 31

Is a brand-new Volkswagen in the cards for you this Christmas season? If it wasn’t before, it might be now—at least if you’re willing to pay in cash.

From now until December 31, the German car manufacturer is attaching big cash discounts to the likes of the Santana, Lavida, Lamando, and T-Cross. Check out the deals available below:

Volkswagen Santana - P136,000 cash discount Volkswagen Santana GTS 180 MPI AT SE - P34,000 cash discount Volkswagen Lavida 230 TSI DSG SE - P253,000 cash discount Volkswagen Lamando - P75,000 cash discount Volkswagen T-Cross - P30,000 cash discount

See Also

Volkswagen Philippines is also offering zero downpayment and cash benefits for customers who finance via BPI or BPI Family Savings Bank. Customers who want to avail of this must, however, execute a hold-out deposit agreement equivalent to the approved percentage of the vehicle’s price. This deposit account will then earn interest for up to 24 months after the hold-out period. The buyer may withdraw the amount including earned interest, provided that the loan account is updated and not in past due status.

Continue reading below ↓

That’s a lot of cars to choose from if you’re willing to pay in cash. Are you considering checking one of these models out at a dealership soon?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.