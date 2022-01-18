Volkswagen’s trucks and buses are now in PH

A bunch of new Volkswagens has just landed here in the Philippines. But no, neither the new Golf nor Polo are part of the new arrivals. In fact, the new Volkswagens are all commercial vehicles from the VW Truck and Bus lineup.

The launch of these vehicles marks the new partnership between MAN Automotive Concessionaires (MACC) and VW Truck and Bus. MACC’s new offerings include the Volksbus people-hauler, as well as the Delivery and Constellation trucks. The latter two can be had in different configurations such as closed-van and dump-truck layouts.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Truck and Bus

The press release reads: “We at MACC, are excited to share with you the latest addition to our family, the Volkswagen Truck and Bus. The VW line will add categories 3 and 4 to our existing category 5 trucks. We are bringing in various models in different weight classes ranging from nine tons to 31 tons, and in 4x2, 4x4, 6x4, 8x2, and 8x4 executions.

“These are powered by popular Cummins and MAN engines with efficient Common Rail fuel management system. They are Euro 5 compliant with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emission technology. They will come in six-speed, nine-speed, and 16-speed transmissions.”

You can check out more photos of the new commercial vehicles below.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Truck and Bus

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Truck and Bus

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Truck and Bus

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Truck and Bus

