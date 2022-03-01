Report: Volvo has temporarily stopped selling its cars in Russia

Russian motorsport fans aren’t the only ones going to be left disappointed following international backlash to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Domestic car buyers who were hoping to buy a Volvo are now affected, too.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the Swedish car manufacturer said that it is halting vehicle deliveries to Russia until further notice. According to Volvo, the reasoning behind the move is the risks associated with sanctions imposed by the European Union and US.

“Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice,” Volvo’s statement reads.

Volvo is hardly the only automotive player to suspend business activities in Russia as conflict rages in neighboring Ukraine. Daimler Truck has halted operations in the country and stopped its cooperation with Russian truck brand Kamaz as well. Volkswagen and Renault have also reportedly bared plans to move their manufacturing operations from Russia.

In case you missed it, Formula 1 has also announced that it will not be holding the Russian Grand Prix this year. The motorsport body said in a statement that holding a race in the country was simply impossible “in the current circumstances.”

While these moves appear to only be temporary, there’s currently no telling when the situation between Russia and Ukraine will allow for car manufacturers like Volvo to resume their former business operations.

