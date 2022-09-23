Report: DOTr adding 50 more EDSA Busway units to promote commuting, reduce traffic

The EDSA Busway might soon be getting a much-needed upgrade.

According to a report by GMA News Online, Department of Transportation (DOTr) head Jaime Bautista has bared plans to increase the EDSA Busway’s unit count to over 500 buses. This comes as part of the agency’s bid to promote the use of public transportation among Filipinos and alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

“To ease the traffic congestion in Metro Manila, we’re adding more buses to the EDSA carousel. Right now there are like 450 buses that run the EDSA carousel every day,” Bautista reportedly said in a press conference.

“We have already met with the consortium that operates the EDSA carousel and we will add 50 to make it to 500 or more buses so that more people will be encouraged to take public transportation,” he added.

The official also pointed out that the increase in EDSA Busway units, along with the continued operation of the MRT-3 and LRT train lines and installation of more bicycle lanes, might encourage motorists to ditch cars in favor of public transport and alternative modes of mobility instead.

This is definitely a step in the right direction. Do you believe that adding 50 more units to the EDSA Busway will have a significant impact on Metro Manila’s transport and traffic situation? Chime in.

