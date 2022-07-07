New 15.87km Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road to cut travel times within Bicol province

Moving around within Bicol province might soon become less time-consuming. This is after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) provided its latest update on the upcoming Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road.

Also known as the Bacon-Manito Road, the new 15.87km piece of infrastructure is supposedly nearing completion already. Once finished, it is expected to cut travel times between Albay and Sorsogon by directly linking Legazpi City to Manito Road.

So, far, the project budget has received P2.21 billion in allocations. The DPWH, though, has requested an extra P500 million to cover building active and passive slop protection systems and metal guardrails.

“Locals and visitors will be able to utilize this all-weather road very soon. We are targeting completion of ongoing sections before the end of this year,” DPWH region 5 director Virgilio Eduarte said in a report.

“When fully completed, Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road will reduce the travel time of motorists by one hour, benefitting as many as 5,000 motorists daily, and eventually improving the economic condition of areas along its route,” he added.

So, you might want to wait for this to be finished before embarking on your next southern road trip. What other areas in Luzon do you think might benefit from a similar project?

Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road

