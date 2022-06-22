Angeles City, Pampanga is banning PUJs from major roads from 7am to 9pm

Traffic jams aren’t just limited to Metro Manila, you know. It’s a common problem for urban centers across the entire country—including Angeles City in Pampanga, which will soon ban public utility jeepneys (PUJ) from entering major roads to address the issue.

The Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO) recently announced that starting July 10, PUJs will not be allowed to enter main roads from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday.

The city government says this move comes in an effort to improve the city’s traffic flow, and that it is in accordance with Ordinance no. 609 Series of 2021. PUJs that operate outside the Angeles City limits—such as those plying routes to nearby San Fernando, Porac, and Mabalacat— are covered by this ordinance, too.

That said, southbound PUJs that operate outside the city limits must now use SM Telabastagan as their drop-off point. Northbound PUJs, meanwhile, will drop off passengers at the Bayanihan Park/SM public transport terminal. And finally, eastbound and westbound PUJs will use the Marquee Public Transport Common Terminal and the location beside Sandra Mall as drop-off points, respectively.

“Ang layunin ng ordinansang nabanggit ay para maibsan ang daloy ng trapiko at mabawasan ang dami ng mga sasakyan sa loop ng siyudad,” the announcement reads.

Think this will work out for the city? Or should officials have limited the movement of private cars instead? Chime in.

