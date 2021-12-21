Motoring News

Here’s the Araneta City Bus Station’s full schedule for Christmas 2021

For those who need to commute this holiday season
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Araneta City Bus Station

For vacationers headed north this Christmas and commuters who need more options to get around the metro during the holidays, take note that the Araneta City Bus Station will remain open over the next few weeks.

The station’s management has now shared the routes approved by the Land Transportation and Franchising Board (LTFRB) to operate this holiday season. There will be provincial buses bound for different cities and municipalities in Pampanga, as well as PUVs going around Metro Manila. There should be trips available every hour, but delays are expected due to the heavy traffic in the city.  Check out the lists below for more details.

Provincial bus schedule: 5am to 10pm

  • San Fernando, Pampanga – P150
  • Dau, Pampanga –P180
  • Angeles, Pampanga – P180
  • Arayat, Pampanga – P180

Beep Jeep schedule: 4am to 9pm

  • SSS Marikina
  • Marikina Fortune
  • Philcoa
  • Roces-Pantranco
  • Rosario, Pasig

City bus schedule: 4am to 9pm

  • Doroteo Jose

UBE Express schedule: 5am to 8pm

  • Araneta City-NAIA
Continue reading below ↓

The management’s official statement reads: “With the expected influx of commuters traveling for the holidays, strict compliance to standard health and safety measures remain implemented. Physical social distancing and wearing of masks are required in all public transport vehicles. Tickets for trips canceled during the pandemic may be refunded directly to the corresponding bus operators and transit owners.”

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The first batch of electric Hummers is now ready for delivery
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Araneta City Bus Station

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱