Glow-in-the-dark markings may be part of a P9-B road safety program in Australia

Has anyone here ever tried cycling or jogging in the dark? Here in Metro Manila, it can be a pretty nerve-wracking ordeal—not because of the fear you’ll run into a white lady or some other ghostly specter, but because if you can barely see ahead of you, neither can the car driving behind you.

In Australia, the government is rolling out a $245 million AUD (around P9 billion) road safety program to make Victoria’s roads safer for vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians. Some of the projects that the budget covers include LED-lit pavement near intersections, as well as more reflective applications of road markings.

The state of Victoria says another innovation it is looking to apply on local roads is photo-luminescent road lines to help give motorists “stronger definition coming up to intersections and curves.” This will allow drivers more time to react to what’s ahead of them, the state says.

Glow-in-the-dark road markings

One Victoria-based company, Tarmac Linemarking, recently took to social media to share a trial run of its own glow-in-the-dark road markings. The results are nothing short of impressive.

As you can see from the images, road lines treated with the company’s photo-luminescent finish are incredibly visible even in a pitch-black environment. The firm says this kind of application would be “an outstanding product for pedestrians and bike lanes, roads, boat ramps, and many more applications.

Frankly, we can think of a couple of places that could use road markings like this right here in the Philippines—not even in rural areas or mountain roads, but right inside Metro Manila. What do you think?

