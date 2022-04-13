Take note: No reloading, installation at Autosweep RFID stations on April 15

Off on a long drive with the family this Holy Week? If you’re going to pass through Autosweep-powered expressways, take note of this important advisory.

On Maundy Thursday, April 14, all Autosweep RFID Stations will only be operational from 6am to 2pm. As for Good Friday, April 15, all stations will be closed. The stations will return to regular operating hours on Black Saturday, April 16.

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Number coding: MMDA’s new scheme banning cars twice a week could take effect on May 1

MMDA proposal requires your brand-new car to have the same plate ending as your existing one

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Installation of new Autosweep tags will not be available for the entirety of Friday, so if you’ve yet to get an RFID for your cars, make sure you do so before then. As for reloading, you may instead top up your accounts via other means. For a full guide on reloading your Autosweep accounts, click here.

You can see the image below for a list of the Autosweep RFID Stations that will be closed on Friday. As for a quick guide on which expressways use Autosweep or Easytrip RFIDs, you can click these blue words.

Full list of Autosweep RFID Stations

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.