The sheer number of bicycle accidents in Metro Manila last year remains alarming

In a recent story, we pointed out how sideswipes and rear-enders were the most common types of vehicular accidents in Metro Manila in 2021. Well, it appears the same can be said about bicycle accidents last year.

In the latest Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report, a total of 2,397 bicycle-related road crashes were logged throughout 2021. Of these incidents, 726 were sideswipes and 348 were rear-enders. Of course, these were just those that were reported and recorded—we reckon there are probably more.

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

Comparing the figures from the year prior, you’ll notice how these actually went down from the 2,503 accidents tallied in 2020. However, bike-related incidents this year now account for 2.53% of the total number of accidents reported, which is up by 2.4% from 2020. Not really something to be proud of, no? What this just shows us is that there’s still a long way to go before we can say Metro Manila is a safe place for cyclists.

Not to discredit the continued push for more inclusive mobility in the metro from various agencies and institutions, as those probably played a huge part in reducing the numbers. We’re simply reiterating what we said last year: we still need more bicycle-friendly infrastructure in this overly congested capital of ours.

Any cyclists reading this? What say you? You can also check out the report for bicycle accidents here.

