Even BMW is reminding us to use our turn signals

Call me short-tempered, but motorists who refuse to use their turn signals on the road really piss me off. It takes one flick of a stalk that’s literally right at your fingertips to let other people know where you’re going. Is it that hard?

I know I share the same sentiment with a lot of you readers, so let me share with you guys affirmation for our strong feelings against these stubborn drivers courtesy of BMW USA. The carmaker recently tweeted an almost passive-aggressive one-liner: “Use your blinkers.”

That was then followed by another tweet that read: “We know BMW drivers are the best on the road, but the road can be an unpredictable place.” Apparently, though, it appeared to be a marketing gimmick, as those tweets were shortly followed up with details on the brand’s safety tech.

Still, it doesn’t discount the fact that a lot of motorists—whether on cars, motorcycles, or trucks—simply fail to use their turn signals. Heck, if your signal lamps are broken, you can even use your hands just to let fellow road users know your next move. At the end of the day, there’s just really no excuse for this.

Turn signals help avert accidents. Let’s stick to using them, people.

