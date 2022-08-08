Report: At least one MMDA official wants more LGUs to use no-contact apprehension cameras

Is the implementation of the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) across several local government units going seamlessly? Not exactly. Just recently, Manila City had to repaint a lane marking that went viral as an NCAP trap.

According to a recent report by GMA News Online, though, at least one Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) official has expressed his support for the NCAP program. During last week’s Kapihan sa Eurotel, MMDA Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija said that he hopes more LGUs will begin implementing NCAP to help instill discipline in motorists.

“I hope they will push for that also na magkaroon sila ng no-contact apprehension. I hope they will push for that kasi magandang deterrence ito para sa motorista na violate nang violate,” Nebrija said during the event.

Nebrija added that many motorists do not bother to follow basic road rules when an enforcer isn’t present.

“Minsan ang traffic rules and regulations natin has become an option. Pag may enforcer, sundin mo; pag wala, okay lang, di ba? Eh ngayon with the augmentation ng no-contact apprehension, nakikita na natin na marami talaga sa ating mga kababayan [ay] nagva-violate,” he said.

“But then again, once all these settle down, ma-appreciate pa ng ating mga kababayan kasi all of this is for the safety of everyone, of all road users.”

What’s next for NCAP? Nebrija said that the MMDA is now working toward using artificial intelligence to determine NCAP violations. Currently, the agency hires deaf and mute individuals to keep an eye on the footage.

“Maybe the apprehension rate that we have is mga 25% to 30% lang. Marami pa rin ang nakakalusot,” he said.

“Pag nag-transition na tayo sa artificial intelligence, automatic na po yan yung mga camera na mismo, auto-generating na po yan, nakikita na po nila yung mga violation and they will even be the one to print out the summon.”

Despite expressing his support for NCAP, however, Nebrija also said he can see why some motorists are complaining about its implementation.

“I agree with the complaints ng mga public utility operators natin—bus, jeepney. Minsan pinaalis niya na yung driver niya, wala na yung driver, umalis na, nag-resign na, eh sa kanya pa rin babalik yung ticket so sila nagbabayad.”

So far, it looks like NCAP is here to stay. Are you in favor of expanding its implementation?

