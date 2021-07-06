Here’s one more reason to think twice about taking a ‘habal-habal’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) continues its crusade against illegal habal-habal riders. In a Facebook post yesterday, agency traffic chief Bong Nebrija lambasted the underground motorcycle ride-hailing industry anew, saying its existence undermined the efforts of legitimate services like Angkas and Joyride.

“Inaaagawan kasi ng mga illegalista ang mga riders na nagapply, nagbayad at nag training sa mga ito. Kadalasan sa mga habal-habal walang papel, walang lisensya o peke lisensya at papalit palit ang helmet na pinapagamit na delikado ngayong may pandemya,” Nebrija said.

“In short walang puhunan mga yan ultimong motor ay hiram at kadalasan walang rehistro.”

If that isn’t enough reason to convince commuters to stop patronizing habal-habals, however, Nebrija hopes maybe this will suffice. Look:

During recent operations against habal-habals along EDSA, MMDA personnel spotted one fleeing just as his passenger was alighting. The rider was in such a hurry that he forgot to get his helmet from his customer.

“Sa sobrang takot nya di pa nakakababa ng maayos yung pasahero humarurot na buti di natumba o nakaladkad yung babae,” Nebrija said in his Facebook post. “So binigay sa amin nung babae, sabi namin sa kanya, ‘Kung sino sino na po gumamit nyan at di po dinidisinfect yan.’”

Nebrija also took it as an opportunity to test if the helmet was of substandard quality. Spoiler alert: It was.

“So aside from being a potential virus spreader it is also a substandard helmet, so I tested it. I placed it on the ground and stomped on it, wasak agad!,” he said. “Imagine that with your head in it and you hit the ground…habal-habal pa more!”

Yeah, this definitely isn’t a good look. Remember: If you’re taking a motorcycle service, always be sure the check the helmet your rider hands you before getting on. If it doesn’t feel right, book another ride. Better safe than sorry.

