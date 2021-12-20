Report: A Brabus G700 6x6 was spotted providing relief aid to flood victims in Malaysia

Overspec’d trucks with raised suspensions, extra wheels, and heavily tuned engines can feel a tad too excessive at times. But during natural calamities, these exotic machines can actually come in handy.

Take a look at this Brabus G700 6x6—according to an article by PaulTan.org, it was used for emergency response and relief in Malaysia over the weekend. This came after the continuous downpour across the country led to massive floods and left some 21,000 people displaced.

The Mercedes-AMG G63-based, six-wheeled vehicle enabled entry to flood-stricken areas that would’ve otherwise been inaccessible to smaller vehicles. The person standing behind the truck as pictured below already gives us an idea of just how bad the floods were. But if you take a closer inspection, you’ll see that almost half of the car at the back is already submerged in water. Look:

This G700 6x6 is supposedly only one of 15 units that arrived in Malaysia. It’s powered by a Brabus-tuned 5.5-liter bi-turbo V8 that generates 690hp and 960Nm of torque. According to PaulTan.org, the vehicle stickered for 3.2 million Malaysian ringgit at the time of its arrival, or roughly P37.79 million.

