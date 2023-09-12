Here are all the toll plazas that will be RFID-only beginning September 15

We’re now going two weeks into the dry run of the cashless tollway system, which means it’s time for a new batch of toll plazas to be added to the scheme.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has released the third batch of toll plazas that will be participating in the two-month dry run. These toll plazas accept toll fees via RFID payments only effective September 15.

Of note, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) joins Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX) as RFID-only toll roads. For easier reference, we have listed below all toll plazas taking part in the dry run. The new additions are boldfaced. For everything you need to know about the cashless toll collection dry run, click here.

Tollways that use Autosweep

1) NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)

All NAIAX toll plazas (effective September 15)

2) Skyway Stage 1 and 2

Nichols entry

Nichols exit

C5 entry

C5 exit

Merville toll plaza (effective September 8)

Sucat southbound exit (effective September 8)

Sucat northbound exit (effective September 8)

Bicutan southbound exit (effective September 8)

Bicutan northbound exit (effective September 8)

Alabang southbound exit (effective September 15)

Skyway Alpha and Bravo (effective September 15)

3) Skyway Stage 3

Del Monte Northbound Alpha

Buendia northbound entry (effective September 8)

Buendia southbound exit (effective September 15)

Plaza Dilao toll plaza (effective September 8)

Quezon Avenue southbound entry (effective September 8)

Quezon Avenue northbound entry (effective September 15)

G. Araneta northbound entry (effective September 15)

4) South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

Mamplasan northbound

Silangan southbound

Eton southbound (effective September 8)

Eton northbound (effective September 8)

Cabuyao southound entry (effective September 8)

Alabang southbound (effective September 8)

Alabang northbound (effective September 8)

Batino southbound exit (effective September 8)

Calamba Turbina A northbound entry (effective September 8)

Calamba Real northbound entry (effective September 15)

Calamba Real southbound entry (effective September 15)

Turbina southbound exit (effective September 15)

Filinvest exit (effective September 15)

9) STAR Tollway

Tanauan northbound entry

Santo Tomas northound entry (effective September 8)

Santo Tomas southbound entry (effective September 15)

10) Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX)

All MCX toll plazas

11) Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX)

Victoria

Anao toll plaza (effective September 8)

Pura toll plaza (effective September 8)

Pozzorubio toll plaza (effective September 8)

Rosario toll plaza (effective September 15)

Tollways that use Easytrip RFID

1) North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

Ciudad de Victoria northbound

Ciudad de Victoria southbound

Santa Rita northbound

Pulilan northbound

Pulilan southbound

San Simon northbound

Mexico

Dau southbound

2) Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)

Dolores

Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX)

3) Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX)

Technopark toll plaza

Laguna Boulevard A toll plaza

Laguna Boulevard B toll plaza (effective September 15)

Silang East toll plaza (effective September 15)

4) Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) C5 South Link

Taguig toll plaza

Merville toll plaza

