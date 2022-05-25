Survey: Remote workers in PH are less stressed, wealthier, and happy to ditch daily commutes

The proletariat has spoken: Hybrid and remote-working setups should be here to stay.

A recent 28,000-employee survey, conducted by US-based tech corporation Cisco, on the state of hybrid work found that the majority of remote workers in the Philippines actually prefer this new setup.

What kind of majority? Well, 92.2% of all local employees surveyed said they are happier with a hybrid work setup, with 85.8% saying they are experiencing improved work-life balance. Being able to spend time at home has also allowed people to pay more attention to their loved ones, with 92.6% and 63.8% of respondents saying their relationships have improved with family and friends, respectively.

Well over half of the respondents (68.1%) said that they feel better physically now, with 71.1% saying they get more exercise and 76.3% claiming they eat healthier now. Stress among hybrid workers is lower, too, according to 61.3% of those surveyed.

Money-wise, those surveyed also feel that their bank accounts are benefiting from the ongoing evolution of the workplace: 89.6% said that they have saved money over the past year, and the study found that hybrid workers are able to take in an additional 13.9% in income. On average, the study found this adds up to $6,552 (over P340,000) in savings per year.

The biggest gain with a hybrid work setup—at least in our opinion—has to be the time and money saved in the absence of a daily commute. A whopping 89.5% of employees surveyed in the study said they are able to save on commuting costs. What’s more, 74.2% said they are able to save more than four hours a week with the shift to work-from-home, and 37.1% said they save over eight hours a week.

You can check out the Cisco study in its entirety here. These numbers are very telling. Tell us, do you feel like these findings are accurate?

