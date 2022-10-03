Quezon Avenue’s ‘clean and green’ segment is bike lanes done right

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, local governments across Metro Manila decided it was high time they put more focus on pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure. As a result, bike lanes were put up. Sometimes, with not-so-impressive results.

Many new bike lanes were either too tight, poorly marked, or passed over pockmarked patches of road. In many cases, these conditions make it safer for cyclists to ride their bikes outside of these designated lanes rather than in them.

There are a few bike lanes, however, that show these can be implemented effectively.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Have you seen the new bike ramps around Quezon City?

LTO considering abolishing online exam for driver’s license renewal, not the LTMS portal

One such example is the “Clean and Green” bike lane segment along Quezon Avenue. The stretch of road features a bike lane separated from motor vehicles by visible orange and blue barriers. They’re also wide enough for two cyclists to pass at any given time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This part of Quezon Avenue also features pedestrian overpasses equipped with painted bicycle ramps. You can read more about this infrastructure feature here.

Two words: Sana all. What are some other examples of proper bike lanes you can find in Metro Manila? Share your favorites in the comments section.

Quezon City shows off proper bike lanes

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.