Motoring News

What commuters need to know about the McKinley Hill-San Lorenzo COMET buses

Here are the full trip schedules
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
McKinley Hill Comet EV buses
PHOTO: McKinley Hill on Facebook

Several COMET units were deployed in different areas of the metro throughout the pandemic to address transport-related issues. These electric buses, however, aren’t just band-aid solutions as some of you might think—they’re actually legitimately viable alternatives.

We’re about to see more units deployed in the city, as a new COMET bus route from San Lorenzo Place Mall in Makati City to McKinley Hill in Taguig (and vice versa) has just opened.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
NEDA approves 59.4km TPLEX extension all the way to San Juan, La Union
MMDA reminder: All unauthorized vehicles entering the EDSA Busway will be ticketed

To ride these COMET buses, commuters will have to download a GETPASS app and register. Here’s a quick guide below.

How to ride the Citylink Comet buses

COMET McKinley-San Lorenzo schedule

  1. Download the GETPASS app
  2. Create an account and log in
  3. Join the organization ‘Citylink’
  4. Generate a QR code and scan your code when boarding or alighting the bus 
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As for the full trip schedules from Makati to Taguig and vice versa, you can scroll on further below.

Comet trips from San Lorenzo Place to McKinley Hill

COMET McKinley-San Lorenzo schedule

Stopovers

  1. San Lorenzo Place Bus Terminal
  2. Across Robinsons Cyber Sigma (drop-off only)
  3. McKinley Hill Bus Stop / Information Center
  4. Venice Grand Canal Mall
  5. CIP Building
  6. Science Hub Tower 2 and 3
  7. Wells Fargo
  8. Venice Grand Canal Mall
  9. Woodridge / Open Park (bus terminal)

Weekday trip schedule: Departure times

  • 5am
  • 6am
  • 7am
  • 8am
  • 9am
  • 10am
  • 2pm
  • 3pm
  • 4pm
  • 5pm
  • 6pm
  • 7pm
  • 8pm

Weekend and holiday trip schedule: Departure times

  • 11am
  • 12pm
  • 1pm
  • 2pm
  • 3pm
  • 4pm
  • 7pm
  • 8pm
  • 9pm
  • 10pm

Comet trips from McKinley Hill to San Lorenzo Place

COMET McKinley-San Lorenzo schedule

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now

Stopovers

  1. Woodridge / Open Park (bus terminal)
  2. Science Hub Tower 2 and 3
  3. Wells Fargo
  4. Metrobank
  5. 7-Eleven
  6. Asia Town (McKinley West)
  7. San Lorenzo Place Bus Terminal

Weekday trip schedule: Departure times

  • 5am
  • 6am
  • 7am
  • 8am
  • 9am
  • 10am
  • 3pm
  • 4pm
  • 5pm
  • 6pm
  • 7pm
  • 8pm

Weekend and holiday trip schedule: Departure times

  • 11am
  • 12pm
  • 1pm
  • 2pm
  • 3pm
  • 4pm
  • 7pm
  • 8pm
  • 9pm
  • 10pm

See Also

Read Next
Save the date: All-new Mitsubishi Strada global debuts on June 26
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: McKinley Hill on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱