What commuters need to know about the McKinley Hill-San Lorenzo COMET buses

Several COMET units were deployed in different areas of the metro throughout the pandemic to address transport-related issues. These electric buses, however, aren’t just band-aid solutions as some of you might think—they’re actually legitimately viable alternatives.

We’re about to see more units deployed in the city, as a new COMET bus route from San Lorenzo Place Mall in Makati City to McKinley Hill in Taguig (and vice versa) has just opened.

To ride these COMET buses, commuters will have to download a GETPASS app and register. Here’s a quick guide below.

How to ride the Citylink Comet buses

PHOTO BY McKinley Hill on Facebook

Download the GETPASS app Create an account and log in Join the organization ‘Citylink’ Generate a QR code and scan your code when boarding or alighting the bus

As for the full trip schedules from Makati to Taguig and vice versa, you can scroll on further below.

Comet trips from San Lorenzo Place to McKinley Hill

PHOTO BY McKinley Hill on Facebook

Stopovers

San Lorenzo Place Bus Terminal Across Robinsons Cyber Sigma (drop-off only) McKinley Hill Bus Stop / Information Center Venice Grand Canal Mall CIP Building Science Hub Tower 2 and 3 Wells Fargo Venice Grand Canal Mall Woodridge / Open Park (bus terminal)

Weekday trip schedule: Departure times

5am

6am

7am

8am

9am

10am

2pm

3pm

4pm

5pm

6pm

7pm

8pm

Weekend and holiday trip schedule: Departure times

11am

12pm

1pm

2pm

3pm

4pm

7pm

8pm

9pm

10pm

Comet trips from McKinley Hill to San Lorenzo Place

PHOTO BY McKinley Hill on Facebook

Stopovers

Woodridge / Open Park (bus terminal) Science Hub Tower 2 and 3 Wells Fargo Metrobank 7-Eleven Asia Town (McKinley West) San Lorenzo Place Bus Terminal

Weekday trip schedule: Departure times

5am

6am

7am

8am

9am

10am

3pm

4pm

5pm

6pm

7pm

8pm

Weekend and holiday trip schedule: Departure times

11am

12pm

1pm

2pm

3pm

4pm

7pm

8pm

9pm

10pm