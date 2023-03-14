Bill to make car registration once every three years filed in congress

Do you find the process of annual vehicle registration a tad too tedious? Are you wishing that you didn’t have to do that every year? If so, a new bill filed in congress might be an answer to your prayers. Quirino Rep. Midy Cua recently filed House Bill (HB) No. 7404, also known as the proposed Three-Year Vehicle Registration Act.

HB 7404 seeks to amend Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. Under the current status quo, all newly-purchased cars have a three-year validity for registration, followed by annual renewal once the term is over. Cua’s proposal is to make renewals once every three years instead.

In section 14 of RA 4136, the bill aims to insert the statement, ‘Every certificate of registration shall be valid for three years, unless sooner revoked or suspended’. Cua reasons making registration renewal will ease the burden on motorists and avoid instances of owners missing a day of work to do this every year.

“By extending the validity of certificates of registration, motor vehicle owners can avoid missing work and preserve their leaves of absence for other matters. Business owners using motor vehicles will reduce the number of days when their motor vehicles are unavailable,” said Cua.

Should this push through, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be tasked to come up with the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

