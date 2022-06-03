Apparently, riders are covering their bikes’ plates to avoid no-contact apprehension

Want a tip on how to avoid no-contact apprehension programs (NCAPs) in the metro? Well, maybe don’t commit any violations at all, no?

What you shouldn’t do is try and outsmart the system, because it will come back to bite you. See this guy right here, who was caught covering up his motorcycle’s license plate with—wait for it—a face mask so the city’s cameras won’t be able to identify him. A face mask. Seriously?

Said rider was apprehended by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations (TFS) and Anti-Colorum Unit head Bong Nebrija and his team. Judging by Nebrija’s recent posts, this probably happened in Manila City, which has had its own NCAP in place for a while now.

We’re not sure what violation the rider was ticketed for, but we hope this serves as a stern warning for motorists—whether on two or four wheels—who resort to the same antics to get their way around the law. If you need a refresher course on traffic violations, you can check out our full guide. You can also read more on other traffic violations you might not have heard about here.

