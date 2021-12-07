The Bureau of Customs will be auctioning off seven seized luxury cars

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) recently made headlines when it announced that it will be auctioning off some of the imported luxury cars in its possession in lieu of a public demolition. The sale will be carried out through sealed bidding later this week.

There are seven units listed in the BOC’s first public auction, one of which is a 2008 Ferrari F430 Scuderia that was involved in some recent controversy. The supercar is listed with a floor price of P23,225,124, making it the most expensive of the bunch. We’re not experts in current used Ferrari prices, but that seems overpriced to us.

The other cars include a 2001 Porsche Boxster (P1,797,946 floor price), a 2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG (P1,324,364 floor price), and two right-hand-drive 2002 Toyota MR2s. The cars may be viewed by qualified bidders on December 9 and 10, and the official opening of sealed bids will be on December 13, 10am, at the Office of the Bureau of Treasury in Manila City.

Continue reading below ↓

If you want to see more details about the auction, you can check out the Land Bank of the Philippines’ official Facebook post below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All units will be sold to the winning bidder on an ‘as-is-where-is’ basis, so these will be turned over in their current conditions. The units should be pulled out within 10 days from the receipt of the Notice of Award. The RHD units must be brought to a conversion facility accredited by the Land Transportation Office.

Continue reading below ↓

Your thoughts on this, readers?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.