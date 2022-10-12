MMDA: Motorcycle groups clamor for dedicated lanes on EDSA, Commonwealth Ave.

Think driving a car in Metro Manila is rough? Just imagine having to ride a motorcycle on a daily basis. We aren’t just referring to arriving at the office drenched in sweat, either. Safety-wise, riders are considerably more at risk compared to those behind the wheel.

According to the 2021 Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System (MMARAS), a total of 26,768 motorcycle-related accidents were recorded last year—a sizable 1,560 increase from 2021. Of the total figure, 264 incidents resulted in a fatality.

Those are some eye-opening statistics. Now, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has a chance to tackle the problem head-on.

The MMDA is currently holding a consultation workshop to address motorcycle-related issues within the nation’s capital. Among the attendees are Metro Manila’s motorcycle transportation network vehicle service (TNVS) groups and associations.

In his opening speech, MMDA general manager Baltazar Melgar shared that local motorcycle groups are asking for dedicated lanes along major roads within Metro Manila.

“Because of this, there is a clamor from motorcycle groups in Metro Manila to dedicate a motorcycle lane on major roads, including EDSA and Commonwealth Avenue, to address the increase of accidents involving motorcycles,” Baltazar said, citing MMARAS statistics from last year.

“We at the MMDA see ourselves as your partner on the road. We want to ensure your safety by providing good and quality infrastructure as well as to maintain order and discipline on the roads by enforcing proper rules and regulations,” he added.

It sounds like the agency is at least open to the idea, but let’s wait for the two-day workshop to come to a close before making any conclusions. So, truly dedicated motorcycle lanes. Yay or nay? Let us know in the comments.

