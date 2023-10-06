Motoring News

Quick guide: All the hybrids, EVs recognized by the DOE as of October 2023

Your ‘hybrid’ car is considered coding-exempt only if it’s on this list
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
Nissan Kicks 2022 VL e-Power
PHOTO: Niky Tamayo

Remember when the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) asked for a list of hybrids and electric vehicles that are exempted from number coding based on the guidelines of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA)?

The agency’s difficulties in enforcing the number coding scheme came about when mild hybrids began appearing more frequently on our roads—specifically because they were touted as ‘coding-exempt’ by car brands to attract buyers. But while these vehicles feature some form of electrification, their motors are not powerful enough to propel them via electric power alone, making them ineligible for the benefits and incentives provided by EVIDA.

In short, no, they’re not exempted from number coding.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has now released its updated list of recognized electric vehicles as of October 1, 2023. According to the agency, “EVs refer to vehicles with at least one electric drive for vehicle propulsion.”

The models on the list are further classified as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), light electric vehicles (LEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Check them out below, and if you’re buying a hybrid to avoid coding, then make sure the car you’re buying is on the list.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024

  1. Great Wall Motor (GWM) Jolion
  2. Great Wall Motor (GWM) Haval H6 Supreme/Max
  3. Honda CR-V e:HEV
  4. Lexus ES300h
  5. Lexus IS300h
  6. Lexus LS500h
  7. Lexus NX350h
  8. Lexus RX350h
  9. Lexus RX500h
  10. Lexus UX250h
  11. Nissan Kicks e-POWER
  12. Toyota Alphard HEV
  13. Toyota Camry
  14. Toyota Corolla Altis
  15. Toyota Corolla Cross HEV
  16. Toyota Innova Zenix HEV
  17. Toyota RAV4
  18. Toyota Yaris Cross HEV

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)

Mitsubishi Outlander in Manila

  1. BMW XM
  2. BYD Tang Dual Hybrid Mode
  3. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro e+
  4. Jaguar F-PACE P400e
  5. Mitsubishi Outlander
  6. Range Rover P400e

Battery electric vehicles (BEV)

The BMW iX3 on Philippine roads

  1. Ankai HFF6120G9EV21
  2. Ankai Hff6855G03EV12
  3. Audi Q8 e-tron 50 Advance quattro
  4. Audi Q8 e-tron 55 quattro
  5. Basic Geep Iconic
  6. Basic Geep Love Ebus
  7. Basic Geep Multi Purpose Electric Vehicle (MPEV)
  8. BEMAC E200W-SALT (BEMAC 68VM)
  9. BMW iX3 M Sport
  10. BMW i7 xDrive60
  11. BMW i7 xDrive60
  12. BYD Atto 3
  13. BYD Dolphin
  14. BYD Han
  15. BYD Tang
  16. BYD T3
  17. Changan EADO 460
  18. DECC e-J
  19. DECC Vihari
  20. DECC Yuvan 2020
  21. DECC Yuan 2024
  22. Dongfeng Rich 6
  23. Dongfeng EV30
  24. Dongfeng EV35
  25. Dongfeng EV45
  26. Dongfeng EC31
  27. Dongfeng EC35
  28. Dongfeng EC36
  29. DFSK Mini EV
  30. EGV5000 Series 2023 model
  31. GET Comet 3.1 Model
  32. Gogoro Delight
  33. Gogoro 2
  34. Gogoro SuperSport
  35. King Long XG3000DQZK-7K(S9-B)
  36. Helmarv Mini EV
  37. Helmarv EV400-L400
  38. Huaxin Jeep
  39. Hyundai Ioniq 5
  40. Jaguar I-Pace
  41. Jetour Ice Cream
  42. Kia EV6
  43. Kia EV9
  44. Lexus RZ450e
  45. Nissan Leaf
  46. Nwow Warrior
  47. Nwow DCY
  48. Nwow TI0-A
  49. Porsche Taycan 4S
  50. Renault Twizy
  51. Segway E110L
  52. Segway E200P One
  53. Segway N100
  54. Segway E300SE
  55. Suzhou Electric Manufacturing EG6023H01
  56. Tesla Model 3
  57. Tesla Model Y
  58. Tojo Motors Haribon
  59. Tojo Motors Lawin
  60. Tojo Motors Lawin 1
  61. Tojo Motors Lawin 2
  62. Tojo Motors Limbas X
  63. Tojo Motors Limbas C600
  64. Tojo Motors Mandaragit
  65. Tojo Motors Tourister
  66. Toyota bZ4X
  67. TVS iQube S
  68. Weltmeister W5
  69. Wuling E-Mini Pickup
  70. Wuling E-Mini Van
  71. Wuyang Honda U-GO
  72. VMoto Soco CUX
  73. VMoto Soco CPX
  74. VMoto Soco TC
  75. VMoto Soco TC Max
  76. VMoto Soco TSX, 4.1
  77. Volkswagen ID.3
  78. Volkswagen ID.4
  79. Volkswagen ID.6
  80. Xinri Anger-S
  81. Xinri Crystall
  82. Xinri Hawk
  83. Xinri Miku Max
  84. XINKI Mixu Super
  85. Xinri Robo-S
  86. Xinri Ronic-S
  87. Xinge Motorcycle XG3000D QZK-7L (S4-B) (5kW)
  88. Xinge Motorcycle XG30000 QZK-7L (S4-B) (4kW)
  89. Xinge Motorcycle XG3000D QZK-7K (S9-B)

Light electric vehicles (LEV)

Sundiro Honda S07

  1. Coswheel FTN T20
  2. Dualtron Eagle
  3. Dualtron Mini
  4. Dualtron Spider
  5. Dualtron Storm
  6. Dualtron Thunder
  7. Dualtron Ultra II
  8. Dualtron X2
  9. Fiido D11 folding e-bike
  10. Fiido D21
  11. Fiddo D2S
  12. Fiido D4S
  13. Fiido Q1s, Q1 l
  14. Fiido X
  15. Honda Dax
  16. Nwow ARS
  17. Nwow EPED
  18. Nwow ERV Mini
  19. Nwow ERV
  20. Nwow ERVS2
  21. Nwow GB2
  22. Nwow GC10
  23. Nwow Turtle King 10
  24. Sundiro Honda x Muji MS01
  25. Sundiro Honda S07

DOE list of recognized electric vehicles as of October 1, 2023:

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

