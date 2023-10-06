Quick guide: All the hybrids, EVs recognized by the DOE as of October 2023

Remember when the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) asked for a list of hybrids and electric vehicles that are exempted from number coding based on the guidelines of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA)?

The agency’s difficulties in enforcing the number coding scheme came about when mild hybrids began appearing more frequently on our roads—specifically because they were touted as ‘coding-exempt’ by car brands to attract buyers. But while these vehicles feature some form of electrification, their motors are not powerful enough to propel them via electric power alone, making them ineligible for the benefits and incentives provided by EVIDA.

In short, no, they’re not exempted from number coding.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has now released its updated list of recognized electric vehicles as of October 1, 2023. According to the agency, “EVs refer to vehicles with at least one electric drive for vehicle propulsion.”

The models on the list are further classified as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), light electric vehicles (LEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Check them out below, and if you’re buying a hybrid to avoid coding, then make sure the car you’re buying is on the list.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Jolion Great Wall Motor (GWM) Haval H6 Supreme/Max Honda CR-V e:HEV Lexus ES300h Lexus IS300h Lexus LS500h Lexus NX350h Lexus RX350h Lexus RX500h Lexus UX250h Nissan Kicks e-POWER Toyota Alphard HEV Toyota Camry Toyota Corolla Altis Toyota Corolla Cross HEV Toyota Innova Zenix HEV Toyota RAV4 Toyota Yaris Cross HEV

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

BMW XM BYD Tang Dual Hybrid Mode Chery Tiggo 8 Pro e+ Jaguar F-PACE P400e Mitsubishi Outlander Range Rover P400e

Battery electric vehicles (BEV)

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

Ankai HFF6120G9EV21 Ankai Hff6855G03EV12 Audi Q8 e-tron 50 Advance quattro Audi Q8 e-tron 55 quattro Basic Geep Iconic Basic Geep Love Ebus Basic Geep Multi Purpose Electric Vehicle (MPEV) BEMAC E200W-SALT (BEMAC 68VM) BMW iX3 M Sport BMW i7 xDrive60 BMW i7 xDrive60 BYD Atto 3 BYD Dolphin BYD Han BYD Tang BYD T3 Changan EADO 460 DECC e-J DECC Vihari DECC Yuvan 2020 DECC Yuan 2024 Dongfeng Rich 6 Dongfeng EV30 Dongfeng EV35 Dongfeng EV45 Dongfeng EC31 Dongfeng EC35 Dongfeng EC36 DFSK Mini EV EGV5000 Series 2023 model GET Comet 3.1 Model Gogoro Delight Gogoro 2 Gogoro SuperSport King Long XG3000DQZK-7K(S9-B) Helmarv Mini EV Helmarv EV400-L400 Huaxin Jeep Hyundai Ioniq 5 Jaguar I-Pace Jetour Ice Cream Kia EV6 Kia EV9 Lexus RZ450e Nissan Leaf Nwow Warrior Nwow DCY Nwow TI0-A Porsche Taycan 4S Renault Twizy Segway E110L Segway E200P One Segway N100 Segway E300SE Suzhou Electric Manufacturing EG6023H01 Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tojo Motors Haribon Tojo Motors Lawin Tojo Motors Lawin 1 Tojo Motors Lawin 2 Tojo Motors Limbas X Tojo Motors Limbas C600 Tojo Motors Mandaragit Tojo Motors Tourister Toyota bZ4X TVS iQube S Weltmeister W5 Wuling E-Mini Pickup Wuling E-Mini Van Wuyang Honda U-GO VMoto Soco CUX VMoto Soco CPX VMoto Soco TC VMoto Soco TC Max VMoto Soco TSX, 4.1 Volkswagen ID.3 Volkswagen ID.4 Volkswagen ID.6 Xinri Anger-S Xinri Crystall Xinri Hawk Xinri Miku Max XINKI Mixu Super Xinri Robo-S Xinri Ronic-S Xinge Motorcycle XG3000D QZK-7L (S4-B) (5kW) Xinge Motorcycle XG30000 QZK-7L (S4-B) (4kW) Xinge Motorcycle XG3000D QZK-7K (S9-B)

Light electric vehicles (LEV)

PHOTO BY Raymond Figuerres

Coswheel FTN T20 Dualtron Eagle Dualtron Mini Dualtron Spider Dualtron Storm Dualtron Thunder Dualtron Ultra II Dualtron X2 Fiido D11 folding e-bike Fiido D21 Fiddo D2S Fiido D4S Fiido Q1s, Q1 l Fiido X Honda Dax Nwow ARS Nwow EPED Nwow ERV Mini Nwow ERV Nwow ERVS2 Nwow GB2 Nwow GC10 Nwow Turtle King 10 Sundiro Honda x Muji MS01 Sundiro Honda S07

DOE list of recognized electric vehicles as of October 1, 2023: