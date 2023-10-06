MG Philippines launches two electric offerings: the MG4 EV and the Marvel R

Shortly after SAIC announced its intent to take over MG’s operations in the Philippines, it shared its plans of launching three electric vehicles in the local market. The Chinese car brand is now making good on that promise, debuting two of those models in one go: the MG4 EV and the MG Marvel R.

Let’s start with the newer MG4 EV, which was first introduced as the MG Mulan in the China back in 2022. For our market, this compact hatchback (it’s not a crossover, despite appearing somewhat like one in photos) is offered in two variants.

2024 MG4 EV variants and prices

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

MG4 EV Standard – P1,468,888 MG4 EV Lux – P1,738,888

Both versions are rear-wheel-drive. The Standard spec is powered by a 125kW electric motor and a 51kWh battery pack. Peak output figures are 170hp and 250Nm, and claimed range is 350km based on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). The Lux variant is propelled by a 150kW electric motor and a 64kWh battery pack good for 200hp, 250Nm, and an NEDC range of 435km.

According to MG, the MG4 EV’s battery can be topped up from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes using a Type 2 DC charger.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The Standard rides on 17-inch steel wheels with aero covers and 215/50 tires, while the Lux gets 18-inch steelies with aero covers and 235/45 rubber. Further differentiating the two variants on the outside are the ducktail rear spoiler on the lower-spec trim and the bigger twin-aero wing on the range-topper.

Inside, there’s a seven-inch driver information cluster ahead of the sporty steering wheel and a 10-inch multimedia touchscreen at the center of the dashboard. Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but the Lux gets extra features like a wireless charging pad, two more speakers for a total of six, power adjustment for the driver’s seat, and polyurethane seats with fabric trim (versus plain fabric for the Standard).

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Save for the reversing camera, which only the Lux has, there’s an identical suite of safety features for both specs. This includes lane-keeping assist, blind-spot indicators, a pedestrian warning system, autonomous emergency braking, and cornering brake control.

Now let’s move on to the MG Marvel R, which was first unveiled in 2020 and brought to the European market in 2021. There’s only one variant of this crossover for the Philippine market.

2024 MG Marvel R price

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

MG Marvel R Alpha – P2,588,888

The Marvel R gets a 137kW electric motor and a 70kWh battery pack delivering 184hp and 255Nm to the rear wheels. MG claims a range of 402km based on NEDC testing, as well as a 5% to 80% charging time of 43 minutes via a Type 2 DC charger.

Exterior styling is mostly kept clean and simple, but the C-shaped headlamps and the dramatic lower-bumper design make for a distinctive front end. The Marvel R rides on 19-inch wheels shod with 235/45 tires.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

If you’re really looking for drama, though, you’ll find it the cabin, which is dominated at the front by a 19.8-inch multimedia touchscreen. It was frankly shocking to connect via Apple CarPlay (Android Auto is also available) for the first time and see an iPhone screen mirrored on the entirety of the display. Fortunately, there are physical buttons for the drive modes and the brake regen settings.

We were able to take both cars out for a very quick drive before the launch event, so if you want a closer look at MG’s new electric vehicles, check out our preview video and the rest of the photos below. But so far, what do you think of the MG4 EV and the Marvel R? Let us know in the comments.

First look: MG4 EV and MG Marvel R

More photos of the MG4 EV:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

More photos of the MG Marvel R:

