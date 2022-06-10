The MG Mulan is a new electric crossover that’s ready to get down to business

Okay, we’re sorry. No Huns to defeat here—but we just couldn’t help but make a reference to the 1998 Disney flick.

This is the MG Mulan, and the business we’re referring to here is a 0-100kph sprint of just 4sec. We’re also incredibly happy to see that the Chinese car manufacturer’s opted for a moniker with character this time around, instead of the usual letters and number combo our market is accustomed to seeing.

The Mulan is a pure electric crossover, and a very good-looking one at that. Images released by the brand on Weibo show off an incredibly sporty looking thing, with very pronounced character lines and an aggressive face that would give even Genghis Kahn’s a run for its money.

OTHER NEWS STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Have you seen the LTO’s new registration ORs?

The Toyota Liteace is making a comeback in PH as a rebadged Daihatsu CV

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MG

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We’re also fans of what MG has done to this vehicle’s rear. Here, you’ll find an attractive floating taillight with a Y-shaped design. The roof-mounted rear spoiler also comes in an unusual two-part design.

Performance details are still under wraps, but MG says the rear-wheel-drive Mulan will run on a lithium-ion battery pack designed to give the crossover’s occupants more space. Expect plenty of tech here as well.

Continue reading below ↓

MG adds that the Mulan will be officially unveiled in the near future. Do you think this is a release MG Philippines should look into bringing in with the recent passing of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act into law?

PHOTO BY MG

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.