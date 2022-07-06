DOTr: MRT-3 riders say fast, comfortable ride makes up for long queues

Have you felt any significant improvements to the MRT-3 line after the completion of the Rehabilitation Project?

Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Jaime Bautista, who recently took over the post, conducted a surprise inspection of the MRT-3 on July 4, and he shared during the new administration’s first Cabinet meeting some of the improvements he observed.

According to the DOTr statement, passengers told Bautista, who visited three MRT-3 stations, that “the discomfort of the long lines is offset by the fast and comfortable ride.” Commuters also reportedly said that they will still ride the MRT-3 despite the end of the free rides program for all passengers.

Bautista had some recommendations after “riding incognito,” according to the DOTr. He said the MRT-3 needed the following:

seats for senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women waiting at the platform

Consumer Welfare Desks

more X-ray machines

full ticket counter complement

emergency medical technicians at all stations

promotion of Beep stored value tickets

enhanced on-board announcements

What do you thinks? If you ride the MRT-3 regularly, do you agree that fast and comfortable rides make up for the long queues?

Photos of Jaime Bautista’s inspection of the MRT-3:

