DOTr: MRT-3 riders say fast, comfortable ride makes up for long queues

Do you agree?
by Leandre Grecia | 5 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: DOTr

Have you felt any significant improvements to the MRT-3 line after the completion of the Rehabilitation Project?

Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Jaime Bautista, who recently took over the post, conducted a surprise inspection of the MRT-3 on July 4, and he shared during the new administration’s first Cabinet meeting some of the improvements he observed.

According to the DOTr statement, passengers told Bautista, who visited three MRT-3 stations, that “the discomfort of the long lines is offset by the fast and comfortable ride.” Commuters also reportedly said that they will still ride the MRT-3 despite the end of the free rides program for all passengers.

Bautista had some recommendations after “riding incognito,” according to the DOTr. He said the MRT-3 needed the following:

  • seats for senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women waiting at the platform
  • Consumer Welfare Desks
  • more X-ray machines
  • full ticket counter complement
  • emergency medical technicians at all stations
  • promotion of Beep stored value tickets
  • enhanced on-board announcements

What do you thinks? If you ride the MRT-3 regularly, do you agree that fast and comfortable rides make up for the long queues?

Photos of Jaime Bautista’s inspection of the MRT-3:

PHOTO: DOTr

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

