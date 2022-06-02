DOTr: Passenger buildup at Ortigas Avenue Station caused by defective escalator

Anybody here who got stuck in the massive passenger buildup at the Ortigas Avenue Station yesterday? If you’re looking for an explanation, well, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has one.

In a statement, the agency said that the heavy foot traffic experienced by MRT-3 passengers at the station yesterday was due to a defective escalator that was closed off for safety reasons. Because of this closure, the Ortigas Avenue Station’s northbound stairway served as the single entry and exit point for all commuters and passersby.

“The narrow walkway at the street-level area contributed to the buildup as only one person can walk through at a time,” the agency said. “However, no long queues were observed inside the MRT-3 platform and concourse area.”

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr: Free MRT-3 rides extended until June 30

Is the Nissan Almera, with its 1.0-liter turbo, the ideal sedan for PH fuel crisis?

Continue reading below ↓

MRT-3 personnel had to implement a ‘stop-and-go’ scheme for commuters as technicians worked on the escalator. The DOTr says passenger flow normalized around 9:30am.

The agency added: “We extend our deepest apologies to all our passengers who were inconvenienced by the incident. We assure the public that we will take all the necessary steps, such as the deployment of standby technicians and close coordination with the Road Sector in crowd management to prevent this incident from happening again.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

That’s that, then. Still a long way to go before we’re on a par with countries you guys consider to have the best public transport systems.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.