DOTr head: 70-point Motor Vehicle Inspection System should be made mandatory

The Department of Transportation is pursuing the expansion of private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) in the country to ensure the roadworthiness of all vehicles plying our thoroughfares.

In a recent interview with Summit Media editors, agency head Arthur Tugade said he is pushing for the mandatory pre-registration assessment of vehicles using the 70-point testing process of PMVICs.

“Dapat gawing mandatory ito. Anyway, pareho na naman ang presyo,” Tugade said, referring to the testing fees charged by PMVICs and private emission testing centers (PETCs)—both of which charge around P600 for light vehicles and P500 for motorcycles.

The establishment of new PMVICs is currently delayed, however, because of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s ongoing investigation to look into motorists’ complaints. Some of the issues raised by the public are the high testing fees (originally) charged by PMVICs and the inconsistent results of the tests, as well as the lack of consultation with stakeholders prior to the launch of the new Motor Vehicle Inspection System.

Meanwhile, the ‘no-show scheme’ at PETCs continues to be a problem, according to Tugade.

“Yang ‘no-show,’ pa-picture-picture lang, tapos ang singil ay P1,000,” he said. “Hindi ko alam kung saan napupunta yung sosobra diyan. Itigil na natin yan kasi nakokompromiso ang buhay—life and limb—ng ating mananakay.”

The government aims to open around PMVICs nationwide to replace PETCs, which only perform emissions testing. According to our sources, there are 36 operational PMVICs in the country, while 138 have been given the go-signal by the DOTr to put up their facilities.

“Sana matapos na ang usapin sa Blue Ribbon Committee ni Chairman Richard Gordon. Ito po ang kadahilanan kaya hindi na nadagdagan [ang PMVICs],” Tugade said.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

