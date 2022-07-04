Even the new driver’s license OR from the LTO looks...different

We recently pointed out how the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) new official receipts for motor-vehicle registration look very different from before. Well, it appears this seems to be the case for the official receipts of driver’s licenses as well.

I recently went to the LTO Santa Cruz District Office in Pila, Laguna, to request a duplicate driver’s license after losing my original one over the weekend—here’s what you need to do in case that happens to you as well. Upon paying the necessary fees, I was handed a small piece of black-and-white paper that looked very similar to the registration ORs. See the photos in this article for reference.

I figured my LTO driver’s license receipt looked like this because it was merely a transaction for a duplicate license. But I checked with the people queued up with me, and it turns out this is what the LTO issued even for new applicants or those renewing their licenses. I checked again with the LTO personnel and was told that this is the ‘new’ OR.

As with the new OR for vehicle registration, this doesn’t look too ‘official’ compared with the colored receipts from before. For what it’s worth, though, I did get my new license card right away. Anyway, did any of you get the same ORs in your respective LTO branches? What say you?

