Cyclists can now get their donut fix via Dunkin Donuts Timog’s bike-friendly setup

Alright, alright. We know it’s kind of contradictory to feature a donut joint’s drive-thru as ideal for cyclists, considering some bike users are probably using two wheels as a means of living healthy—but calories aside, just look at this place.

Dunkin Donuts recently shared images of its upgraded Timog branch on social media, showing off some bike-friendly outdoor seating, as well as a drive-thru lane for cyclists. Look:

“Our upgraded Timog store is now ready to welcome you,” the brand’s Facebook post reads.

“Not only is it biker-friendly, it also got curbside pick-up for a safer Dunkin’ experience! Please take care and remember to practice the proper safety protocols!”

It’s a very modern-looking establishment that looks ideal for bikers either looking to grab a snack for the kids during the ride home or cyclists simply looking to take a breather. It even features a bike repair station, so you know where to head to if you run into a flat tire in the Timog area.

Anyway, we think more establishments should adjust their setups to accommodate cyclists. Upgrades like this shouldn’t be too hard to implement, and given the rising number of bike users in Metro Manila, the move could draw in more customers. What say you?

