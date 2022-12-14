You’ll be able to use Easytrip tags on Autosweep-only tollways starting January 15

Out of all the RFID-related complaints that we hear from motorists regularly, there’s one that we’ve been seeing a lot of: Autosweep and Easytrip interconnectivity. These systems have been in place for such a long time, surely being able to maintain just one account for all expressways should be possible, right?

Well, we might be closer to seeing that happen. The Toll Regulatory Board has just shared that starting January 15, 2023, Easytrip account owners will be able to use their tags on Autosweep-only tollways. For a full guide on which expressway uses which RFID, click here.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Motorists need only enroll their Easytrip tags at any Autosweep Customer Service Center or Autosweep Kiosk that can be found at gasoline stations on SLEX. Once activated, the Easytrip stickers will be operational on SLEX, STAR Tollway, Skyway, NAIAX, and TPLEX.

However, only the new Easytrip stickers (neology brand) can be interconnected with the Easytrip system. Autosweep personnel will be the ones to determine whether or not a motorist has the correct Easytrip tag. Now, to ensure you have the latest version, you can opt to have your Easytrip sticker and card replaced for good measure—here’s how you can do that.

Also, take note that motorists will still need to maintain separate Autosweep and Easytrip accounts for now. This new feature being rolled out will simply remove the need for having two different RFID stickers on one car. Perhaps somewhere down the line, this will no longer be the case.

If you have any more questions about this before the full rollout next month, you can check out the FAQs below.

Frequently asked questions on Easytrip-Autosweep interconnectivity:

