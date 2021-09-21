EDSA mudders strike again; MMDA now asking for motorists’ help

Okay, this is getting out of hand. Someone has dumped mud all over a portion of EDSA again, and it appears authorities aren’t any closer to catching the perpetrator (or perpetrators, if this isn’t the work of a single motorist).

In a Facebook post, an irate Bong Nebrija blasted whoever was responsible for the new mess along the northbound side of the Shaw Boulevard tunnel. He says the dumping caused numerous accidents, including one that involved a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcer.

Continue reading below ↓

“May nagtapon na naman ng lupa sa EDSA Shaw Tunnel NB. Mabuhay sa lahat ng namemerwisyong dump trucks sa EDSA, makarma sana kayo sa mga naaabala niyo na motoristsa,” the MMDA traffic chief said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

“Ayun, may mga nadisgrasyang motorista (13 riders to be exact) na kasama pa ang isang enforcer namin.”

The official added that he believes whoever is responsible for the mud dumping on EDSA is doing it on purpose. Nebrija also called on motorists who witnessed these acts to report the wrongdoers to the MMDA.

“Feeling ko nananadya na po mga truckers na ito. Kung naplakahan nino man o nadashcam pagbigay alam na lang po sa Hotline 136.”

Yikes. As if motorists didn’t have enough to worry about already. Think authorities will ever catch these EDSA mudders?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.